SCAN Urges Fast-Track Of Port Concessions Renewal

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) has expressed concern over delay in the renewal of port concession agreements in Nigeria, warning that the situation poses risks to the Maritime Sector.

SCAN, which made the plea in a statement signed by its President, Mr Moses Ebosele, yesterday in Lagos, said the delay could affect the nation’s economic stability.

He described the delay as a troubling development that undermined investor confidence, disrupted operational certainty, and threatened the gains recorded in port reforms over the years.

Ebosele said the main seaport concession agreements in Nigeria were signed in 2006, following a port reform exercise that began in 2004.

He said the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) handed over various port terminals to private terminal operators under a landlord model between 2005 and 2006, with 2006 being the primary year of full implementation.