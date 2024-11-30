SBEE Teams Up with Mansa Cole in New Single ‘Simple & Sweet’

Share

Emerging artist and producer, SBEE, has released his highly expected new single, “Simple & Sweet, a vibrant Afrobeat RnB track that beautifully captures the essence of natural beauty and self-confidence. Featuring the talented Mansa Cole (also known as Chiori Daniel Cole), the song serves as a celebration of women’s natural allure, highlighting how stunning they are without makeup, while gently nodding to the empowering choice of makeup without judgment

“Simple & Sweet” combines high-energy beats, sweet melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, creating a unique sound that resonates with listeners. SBEE, known for his production ability, infuses the track with an irresistible Afrobeat groove and smooth RnB vibes, crafting a perfect blend of catchy rhythms and emotional depth.

SBEE, who has made waves in the music industry with his production work, is no stranger to success. His impressive production credits include collaborations with top-tier artists such as Ice Prince, Lil Kesh, Late Mohbad, Joey Boy, Bella Shmurda, and Young John. Notably, SBEE produced the hit track “Alone” by Fola ft BNXN, which topped the charts and earned widespread acclaim.

On this collaboration, SBEE teams up with Mansa Cole, a multifaceted creative known for his work as a filmmaker and music executive. Mansa has worked with industry heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Zlatan, Asake, Black Sheriff, Seyi Vibes, 2baba, Kizz Daniel, and many others. His films have also earned international recognition, with releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“Simple & Sweet” marks the beginning of a groundbreaking partnership between SBEE and Mansa Cole, and it is the first single from their upcoming collaborative project, Sweet Music. The EP promises to display their unique blend of musical artistry, with each track reflecting their shared passion for creating timeless and soul-stirring sounds.

