SB Live: How I Quit My Church At 14 To Chase Music

Oluwaseun David Bankole’s journey to stardom as a live band music star can be described as that of resilience and strength. Popularly known as SB Live in the music industry, and now referred to as a live Band King, he is a pastor’s son, who had to rebel against his devout upbringing, risked punishment just to follow his passion in music. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, SB Live shares a captivating story, marked by audacious decisions, raw talent, and unyielding passion, as a testament to what happens when conviction meets consistency

It is in the grapevine that your music career started in the church. How true is that?

I’m a church boy. I’m a pastor’s son. I was born in the Apostolic Church, the church with the 100,000-capacity auditorium. That is my root, though we attended one of their branches in Akowonjo, Lagos. I spent the first 13, 14 years of my life there.

I had to leave the church at 13 or 14. I can’t remember exactly. The procedure in the Apostolic Church does not allow children to come on the big stage to sing. Even if you are more talented than David in the Bible, they won’t let you sing until you get to a certain age. So, I had to leave because music is my passion. It’s my calling. It’s what I love doing.

At 13, you already knew what your passion was?

Yes. But it was not easy in those days, because the Apostolic Church had a high spiritual capacity. They had the gift of prophecy. You could tell that God was there, and they took advantage of that, which was why I had to leave. It was not easy because my mom would always punish me. In those days, at 13 or 14, she would say, “Why would you not follow me to the church we are going?” She took it very personally; she was always beating me every Sunday.

I loved going to churches where they had musical instruments. The Apostolic Church is not music-inclined, but I love music. In those days, the ’90s, musical instruments were a luxury to any church that had them. So, I would prefer to worship at the churches that had musical instruments. I would disobey my mother and go to churches that had musical instruments. When I got back on Sunday afternoons, it was always hell but I made that my normal Sunday routine. I already knew that they would beat me on Sunday because I wouldn’t go to the Apostolic Church.

After a while, I was lucky to be attending a particular church that belonged to a rich pastor. He came to buy a plot of land beside my father’s house. They were building a massive mansion. So, everyone in the area was their friend or at least, trying to be friendly to them. Luckily for me, the man was also like a colleague of my dad at the airport. My father worked with NAHCO as their union leader.

There was a day the man’s wife and my mom were having a chat outside, and I was passing by. The woman asked, “Why didn’t we see you in church on Sunday?” I shouted, “It’s my mom o, she will not allow me to come to your church. Every time I come to your church, she flogs me, she beats me.”

I was 14. So, I had to openly blackmail her. My mom was shocked. She didn’t know what to say. The woman then began to persuade her to allow me to come and work, which was how I was able to escape. It was in that church that I learned how to play the keyboard. In 1999, I didn’t even know that the keyboard would give me an edge over my peers. I learned how to play the keyboard within my first year in that church because they allowed children to play around with musical instruments.

Did you ever study music professionally?

I attended Lagos Polytechnic but I never studied music. Music is a raw talent from God that I just developed but I know so much about it.

How did that development happen?

I have good ears for music, and then I was lucky to join that church at that age because anything I learned stuck. I was also fortunate to be in the choir with some of the best instrumentalists in Nigeria at the time. I’m talking of people who produced for the likes of Christy Essien-Igbokwe, Onyeka Onwenu. These were the instrumentalists in that church. So, you can imagine when they played, they played professionally, and whatever they played as a 14-year-old boy would stick in my head.

I personally knew so many professional jazz musicians before I started playing keyboard. So, all my instrumentalists, when I want to audition them, they ask me how I know the things I ask them to do or play. That’s because, when I was learning, they would play and I would be watching all of them, and then things started sinking into my head. I was still 14. So, I didn’t have a girlfriend. I wasn’t thinking of anything. I was not distracted. It was just school, church, and music. So, I could do a lot.

When was the first time that you held a microphone significantly?

I broke a record in that church at 14. I was the first male choir singer that led praise and worship in the history of the church. After six months of being in the choir, they didn’t even know I had the capacity to back up anybody. They just put me there. I was coming to rehearsals and doing my part. One Saturday, after choir rehearsals, I went to meet the choir director and told him, “Sir, I would like to lead praise and worship someday.” He looked at me like I was 14. But, I had the courage because in the history of that church, no male singer had led praise and worship before; they had fantastic female singers. So, the highest any male singer had done was to maybe back up. The brother looked at me and said, “You will lead praise and worship tomorrow.” I said, “No, it’s not tomorrow, I said someday.” He said, “No, you are doing it tomorrow. For you to have the boldness to come and tell me, you are doing it tomorrow.”

I couldn’t sleep that night. I was picking and arranging songs. On Sunday morning, I did it. I wish I had the tape because I recorded it onto a cassette in 1999, and I listened to that tape for many years. You can imagine leading praise and worship for the first time in your entire life, with some of the best instrumentalists in the whole of Nigeria. That turned me into an automatic artiste.

When did you book your first gig outside of the church? When did you start playing music outside of the church?

I remember the first wedding I played. It was after secondary school. I can’t remember the year right now but it was immediately after I left secondary school. I think it was in 2002. It was one of my friend’s elder brother that was getting married at the time.

I gathered the band from church boys. I had two friends with whom we usually sang at school. We needed a drummer, a talking drummer, a keyboardist… I just picked everybody. It’s not like we had a band, but my friend believed that we could sing.

Did you make money at that wedding? Was that when you decided that you were going to do this music thing professionally?

It was 2002. So, we made some money, and then we shared. I have always known that I would do music because I have never done any other business. This was why I had to face the challenge when I was young, because I had the talent. My name is David. So, I think it’s also symbolic.

People say that talent is not enough to achieve any success in life. But you are saying that talent was what gave you the conviction that you were going to do music.

It’s just now that talent is not enough. In those days, talent used to be enough. Imagine the kind of money you spend on promotion now. It’s not what it used to be.

In those days, all you needed to do was make sure the song was good. Once they heard it at the radio station, they knew it would fly, and it would make people get glued to their station. But now, you have to go the extra mile. You have to go above and beyond. If you want something now, you may spend more than N250 million. It’s now that talent is not enough. In those days, if you were talented and you had good character, it would take you anywhere.

When exactly do you think that you ‘blew’?

I’m yet to blow. All I know is I keep on working. I know for sure that consistency is key. You can’t say because you ate last week, you won’t eat from last week till now. It’s the same way we prioritise our personal hygiene. You want to brush your teeth. That’s the way I feel; I should push out materials because if you don’t increase your visibility, you won’t go far.

On the road, you’ll always hear Pasuma because they are consistent. Anywhere they go, life is outside. So, they have done so much that they don’t even need to do anything.

Does K1 need to release an album now before it gains relevance? No. I feel I’ve not done enough. I feel I should just keep working.

Some believe you are no longer affordable because you’re popular.

The only thing I know is when the rush is getting too much, I shift in pricing. That’s the only thing I do. I don’t know if I’m popular or not. I know we are one of people’s favourites.

There was something I did in 2023. I told my band members that I wanted us to increase our visibility. We believe in quality content but to shoot quality content, you need a lot of money. If you shoot one in a month, compared to someone who shoots 15, you are short-changing yourself because the algorithm of Instagram randomly selects somebody who posts every day.

What we did in 2023 was to post every week for the first seven months of the year. We were shooting every week for six months. Kudos to my band members, who believed in the dream. That gave us the push to where we are now because I’m very detailed. So, for every song I post, if I post a Sunny Ade song cover, people will be like, “show your power,” and tomorrow it will be “Boombastic.” The next day, it is “Kool & The Gang.”

I’m yet to recover from the rush. We had to stop that because if we continue, we will die, because people will be waiting on my page every 6 pm when we post. We posted a lot of songs to show our strength, the range we can go.

Do you write your own music, and would it be correct to label you a gospel artiste?

Yes, I do, a lot of my own songs. But I’m not a church artist. If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that I’m not a gospel artiste. I have a platform for gospel content but I’m not a gospel artiste. I still sing a lot of gospel content. I don’t sing in church, except once in a while.

The law against spraying money at parties affected a lot of artistes. Did that affect your business or cut into your income in any way?

I don’t run my band the way our elders did; I’m running a proper business. We have different departments in our office, we have logistics, we have road managers. We are running a professional organisation. As we grow, our clients must grow with us. I don’t believe so much in spraying money because you pay a premium to get us.

How do your parents handle the fame you have gotten through music? Are they on board now?

I lost my dad in 2012, but my mom is still alive. She repented long before. The first time I gave my mom some money for music was in 2001.

I learned how to play the keyboard when I was 14-15 years old. When I was 16, I was already playing well. I was listening to professional sounds, so I could not play anything less. That was the level at which I learned, and I learned from the best. So, in 2001, a Redeemed Church around my area needed keyboardists. The church was paying me N2,000 every month, and their service was only on Sundays, just 9 am to 11 am. So, I just went for four Sundays and got N2,000. That would be like N80,000 or N100,000 now. I’d never been exposed to that kind of money before in my life. I just loved music, and now, I was able to earn something from it. I was just playing freely. When they gave me the first payment, I paid my tithe and I gave my mom N500. I still remember that day in my head. It was the first time in my life of seeing N2,000, my money. I didn’t steal it; I worked for it.

When she confirmed that the church actually employed me and paid me that kind of money, she gave me her blessings immediately. Right from that day till now, I’m still getting the blessings.

What does competition look like today? Because back then, the competition was probably easier. Now, there’s a lot out there. AI is writing music for people now. What does competition look like, and how are you handling it?

I don’t think like every other person. Competition is good for me because it keeps me in check and it will not make me feel like I have arrived at any point in time. I like challenges. Competition is good but beyond that, this is the way I think. I’m really not in competition with anybody. I’ve come to realise that I can’t be anyone else. There’s only one version of SB.

Presently, even without a national or global hit, I’m still like the Davido or Wizkid of the live band industry.

What’s the biggest payout that you have gotten from playing at an event?

Maybe, internationally, $25,000.