…Says Sick People Shouldn’t Travel For Hajj

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised residents of the state intending to travel for the 2025 Hajj to ensure they are healthy before embarking on the pilgrimage.

The governor also urged the residents to continue to give thanks to the Almighty for rebirth, growth and collective development due to the just-concluded Ramadan fast. He spoke yesterday at the First Family of Lagos State and the Ministry of Home Affairs Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The event had the theme: ‘My Lord Indeed I Am for Whatever Good You Would Send Me’, was held at the Lagos House, Marina.

“By May, those travelling to Mecca will begin to travel. Please ensure you are in good health. “If you are ill, refrain from travelling for 2025 Hajj, stay back and pray here in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor congratulated Muslims on the conclusion of their month-long Ramadan fast. “I pray that God will continue to keep us in peace and unity.

We will continue to witness Eid-elFitr celebrations. “I thank all our religious leaders for teaching us more about the holy book.

I wish us more celebrations in good health,” Sanwo-Olu said. In her address, the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, appealed to Lagos State residents to show compassion on the less privileged in their communities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

