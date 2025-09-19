…Says Hamzat Remains Trusted Ally At 61

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has celebrated his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on his 61st birthday. He praised him for his long years of dedicated and meritorious service to Lagos State and Nigeria. The governor described Hamzat, who clocks 61 today, as a trusted, dedicated and committed public officer who is passionate about the growth and development of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Hazmat as a team player, seasoned technocrat and brilliant administrator who has contributed positively to the success of the current administration.

The governor noted that the cordial relationship between him and his deputy, who he described as a brother, friend and depend able partner has led to good governance and the delivery of dividends of democracy to millions of Lagosians.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, as well as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I celebrate my dear brother, friend, and reliable partner on his 61st birthday. “Dr Hamzat is worth celebrating. His immeasurable contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria stand him out as a lover of our dear state and the country.

“His commitment to public service and the development of Lagos State continues to inspire many. I am proud to walk this leadership and governance journey with him.”