…Says Fragile National Grid Requires Careful Mgt

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, has affirmed full compliance with the indefinite strike declared by its national body, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

President Toba Babarinsa said this at a news conference yesterday in Lagos. NARD on October 27 declared a nationwide indefinite strike, which is to begin on November 1, following what it described as the government’s failure to address long-standing issues.

The decision was reached after an Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on October 25 and announced in a communique signed by NARD President, Mohammad Suleiman.

NARD had earlier embarked on a five-day warning strike on September 12, which it suspended two days later, giving the government a two-week ultimatum that was later extended by 30 days.