…Says Disu’s Appointment As AG IGP Well Deserved, Source Of Pride

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Mr Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Tinubu, describing the elevation as well deserved and a source of pride to Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said Disu’s appointment to the helm of the nation’s policing architecture was a recognition of his professionalism, competence and decades of meritorious service in the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor noted that Disu’s emergence as Acting IGP was not only a personal achievement but also an honour to Lagos State, where he had served with distinction.

According to him, Disu’s track record over more than three decades in the police speaks to his capacity to lead at the highest level. He said: “I congratulate Mr. Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police. His elevation to the position of number one police officer in Nigeria is an honour done to us in Lagos State.”

He added that Disu had demonstrated exceptional leadership across various commands, formations and departments of the Nigeria Police Force at the state, national and international levels.

The governor particularly recalled Disu’s tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, popularly known as “Good Boys,” where he was credited with strengthening rapid intervention strategies and improving public confidence in security operations.