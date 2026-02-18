…Says Circular Economy Inspired Us To Reclaim Wasted Values

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the concept of a circular economy is reshaping governance in the state by driving innovative approaches that reclaim values previously lost to waste and inefficiency.

The governor made this known on Monday at the 2026 Nigeria Circular Economy Week held in Lagos, where he was represented by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Sanwo-Olu said the adoption of circular economy principles has helped the state design systems that keep materials in use for longer, create new markets, and convert environmental responsibility into economic opportunities.

According to him, the goal is to ensure that such systems are durable and outlive the current administration. In a statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, the governor described the theme of the event, “Turning Challenges into Markets,” as timely, noting that Lagos views sustainability not as a distant aspiration but as a practical pathway to competitiveness, resilience and inclusive growth.

The governor explained that recent enforcement actions by the state, including the removal of illegal structures under bridges, clearing of blocked drainage channels and reclamation of encroached public land, were aimed not only at restoring order to the urban environment but also at protecting valuable public assets.

“These actions are essential for public safety, flood prevention and environmental protection,” he said, adding that they also represent the reclamation of land and infrastructure that had become unsafe and environmentally risky.

Sanwo-Olu noted that clearing drainage channels extends the lifespan of roads and public works, while restoring natural water flows significantly reduces flood risks. He added that reclaimed under-bridge spaces could be repurposed into transport hubs, organised markets, green spaces and community facilities.

He further stated that enforcement outcomes such as demolition and clearance activities generate recoverable materials including metals, timber and plastics, as well as usable spaces that can support recycling hubs, repair centres and green enterprises.

According to the governor, flood-resilient infrastructure also helps to minimise material losses and replacement costs, while integrating informal waste workers into organised recovery systems strengthens livelihoods and material supply chains.