Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation, National Parks Service Sign MoU on Partnership Deal

Nigeria-based climate and sustainable tourism focused organistion, Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation, is to engage with the National Parks Service (NPS) in the development and promotion of sustainable tourism as both bodies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect.

The Conservator General of the National Parks Service, Dr Ibrahim Goni penned the agreement for NPS while the Founder and Chairperson for Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation, Mrs Abigail Adesina Olagbaye for signed for her organization.

According to a press statement by the Founda Foundation, the scope of the five years partnership covers areas such as sustainable tourism, eco-tourism, sustainability, climate action, green trade, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, advocacy, training and capacity building.

Of particular importance is the impact and opportunities this partnership will