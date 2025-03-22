Saxophone Hub hosts Godwin Louis and Jhony Keys in Lagos

Share

In a bid to further promote Jazz Music culture, Saxophone Hub & Vital Edge played host to two prominent professors from Berklee College of Music, Godwin Louis and Jhony Keys at the grandeur Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hosted by Ambassador Afolabi Oke (Ambassador of African Union 6th Region to Nigeria, ECOWAS), the august event underscores the commitment to raising champions, nurturing talents and transforming the African music landscape.

He disclosed that the event is a defining moment for the future of African music as the world is beginning to recognize the greatness in our rhythm, sound and stories as partnership like this creates opportunity for exposure & global connections.

For Grammy award nominated saxophonist, educator and composer, Godwin Louis, who is of the view that jazz music will take its spot through strategic push as blacks have good and unique talents when it comes to music.

He said: ‘I am amazed to see the growth of kids at the saxophone hub and their levels of understanding when it comes to music, the global market awaits this budding gems.

Reiterating further, Managing Director/CEO of Saxophone Hub, Jerry Omole, disclosed that the Saxophone hub is created to help raise generations of musicians who will not only master their craft but also carry the African sound and spirit to global height. There is no retirement when it comes to music as it helps enhances whatever dream you have’.

It is pertinent to note that Saxophone Hub has a long-standing collaboration with Backcountry Jazz initiates led by Bennie Wallace where scholarship opportunities are open to young saxophonists and also the Berklee College of music is equally awarding scholarship to some of the most outstanding musicians.

