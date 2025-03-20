Sax Hub’ll Take African Spirit To Global Stage – Omole

Share

The Managing Director/CEO of Saxophone Hub, Jerry Omole, has stated that his outfit was created to help raise generations of musicians to boost the industry beyond Nigeria.

Omole noted that the musicians at the Hub will not only master their craft but also carry the African sound and spirit to global heights.

He was speaking at the hosting of two prominent professors from Berklee College of Music, Godwin Louis and Jhony Keys at the grandeur Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Omole said: “There is no retirement when it comes to music as it helps enhances whatever dream you have.

“Saxophone hub has a long-standing collaboration with Backcountry Jazz initiates led by Bennie Wallace where scholarship opportunities are open to young saxophonists and also the Berklee College of music is equally awarding scholarship to some of the most outstanding musicians.”

