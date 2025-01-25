Savour taste of Elephant Gorge Camp’s allure in wild of Amboseli

Share

It was a big relief when our vehicle on this day in September, 2024, a cold and wintry night, finally made its way safely into the parking lot of Elephant Gorge Camp.

We had (A team of international media on pre-tour of MKTE 2024) an eventful evening game drive at the Amboseli National Park, one of Magical Kenya’s fascinating eco-tourism attractions.

Everyone was obviously tired and hungry, looking forward to when we would eventually make our way into the camp.

Taking in the surroundings one was amazed by the outlook of the camp, which is located in the wild. It is as you settle in that you later discover that the camp is nestled against Mount Kilimanjaro.

An exciting discovery though but wait until you have a full view of the camp then you would be enamoured with the appealing pull of the camp, which is an admixture of nature and human’s creativity at its best.

The glamourous and sophisticated nature of the camp, exuding luxury and opulence are among what make this little enclave right at the heart of the forest most exotic. The exquisite nature and artistry of its construction, composition and amenities are amazing to behold and explore.

From its main area, which is a combination of the reception area, which opens up to its lounge/bar, restaurant and then the infinity swimming pool, with sit-out area, you are enthralled by the symmetric spatial flow that makes this section of the camp a beautiful and enticing sight to behold.

Its artistry and imaginative creativity are simply mind blowing and breathless.

Then you walk through the grounds that are well paved and landscaped to the accommodation area; either the deluxe rooms or villa suites, that are all lavishly fitted and furnished to taste. One was treated to a villa suite, which judging by the plush setting and fittings, is tailor made for royals.

The camp, which is located in the ALOCA conservancy, has a rich history. It boasts among other facilities five deluxe rooms, five villa suites, with individual plunge pools and outside showers, and two bedroom villa suites, with a plunge pool as well, with each featuring different amenities for the relaxation and comfort of guests.

With a breathtaking sight that makes for memorable wildlife immersive experience, the camp also boasts a gorge, from which it derives its name and a water hole that attracts quite a number of wildlife to the camp area.

It was a delight to have a late night chat, after dinner, the first night of our stay, with the young and dashing manager of the camp, Shyam Gosrani.

He runs the camp with his wife alongside other managers. He cut his teeth in hospitality in the United Kingdom before moving back to Kenya, his country of birth, to begin from where he left off in the UK. Elephant Gorge Camp is his first since moving over to Kenya in 2024.

The camp, which is an old facility was bought over by Atua Enkop Africa led by Minaz Manji, a renewed Kenyan investor in hospitality and other businesses. The facility is presently undergoing transformation and hopefully, will not only be a premium facility but one of the most sought – after once the group is done with the ongoing transformation.

On the morning of our departure from the camp, we met and exchanged pleasantries with Manji and two of his friends and co-investors, who were at the camp. We also had a photo session with them.

Aside Elephant Gorge Camp, the group has four other camps; Mara Ngenche Safari Camp, Tipilikwani Mara Camp, Mbueha Camp, and Elephant Bedroom Camp.

Below is excerpts of the interview with Gosrani.

Elephant Gorge Camp

It got its name from the thousands of elephants that are around and also the ones that travel through the camp itself. This is because the camp is located in one of the wildlife corridors connecting Tanzania to Amboseli National Park.

The other thing that the camp got its name from is a very beautiful gorge, just a few hundred meters past the camp.

Target audience

We look forward to having international visitors who want to experience the beauty of Amboseli National Park because we are one of the few camps that enable guests to look at the whole of Amboselli from the height.

Of course, we also welcome the local guests who want a quick getaway weekend because we are only four hours-drive from Nairobi. The roads are good to get here, so, a lot of local guests also visit us.

Unique selling points

The personalisation of the service because we are not a big camp, we only have 12 rooms. So, we have to ensure that we give the best of personalised service to all our guests.

The second thing, is of course, the location. We are set up on the hills and from our camp you can see Mt. Kilimanjaro, you can see Amboseli National Park, the whole of it.

You can see Chillu hills, so there are vast area of plains that you can see from here. Because it is located on a private conservancy, we can offer a range of activities at the camp itself. We can offer night game drives, which other camps can’t do especially if they are located at the national park.

We can also offer bush walks and our guests get to experience the gorge. It is very beautiful to see the sight and it is very unique.

All year business

Yes, we are opened all year-round.

Peak and low seasons

We do have peak and low seasons. I will probably say our seasons go with that of Kenya because the guests that visit tend to visit a lot of the locations in Kenya at the same time. So, I will probably say, for example, a lot of the holiday seasons are our high seasons.

Probably between June and September when the wildebeests migration is going on because a lot of people visit Massai Mara first and then come to Amboseli. December, and Easter holidays are all busy periods for us.

Premium pricing

It is premium pricing because we aim to be six, seven star property. That of course, will come with time, because we have only be opened for two months so far and over the time we will constantly be evolving and our guests will get to experience that.

Security

Our guests are very secure. We have a team of security guards who monitor the wildlife around the camp. Whenever the guests are going back and forth from their rooms we have the security guard who accompanies them in case they come across any wild animals, the security guard is able to advise them on what to do or assist them.

With the remoteness of the area, the trustworthiness of our staff, we don’t have any issue with theft over here. Although the camp is not fenced, we keep it as secure as possible.

What guests should look forward to

I will probably say is to experience something that is different from all the other camps in Kenya. We have a very unique water hole that is a few meters from the main area. We get so many wildlife that come there, ranging from elephants, elands, giraffes, kudus, zebras, and waterbucks and at night we also get lions and hyenas that also come to drink from it.

So, all that the guests have to do is sit on the chair and put their legs up and they are viewing the wildlife without having to go anywhere in a vehicle. Most of our guests just stay at the camp most of the day rather than go to the national park while a few other guests spend half of the day at the national park and the other half to enjoy the facilities that we offer here.

Future plans

Well, for now, we would like to maintain the number of rooms that we currently have as it enables us to give more personalised service to guests.

The more rooms that you get the less personalised service I feel. So, the aim is to keep it as it is. Of course, as time goes on, we will improve on the landscaping of the area. It is a very dry time now (September 2024) but hopefully, once the rains come we will improve the landscaping.

We hope also to bring in a few more things. For example, we are just starting a spa, which is almost ready. So we will be able to offer spa services. Along with that we are looking at having a vegetable garden so that we can have our own home grown vegetables.

Hopefully, some fruits too, but we have to be very careful because of the baboons and other wildlife. Apart from that we are looking forward to what 2025 holds for us.

We have also brought in some golf carts, they are electrical and we are fully solar powered right now. We are one of the few places that can offer that service, so we are proud about that as well.

Occupancy rate

Actually, it has been fantastic, just a couple of weeks after opening we got full occupancy for a few weeks. Now that the schools have started opening again, we got slightly lower occupancy and a different set of clientele that have started to come and the camp is filling back up again and we are starting to have full business all the way to January, February 2025.

