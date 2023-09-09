Savour Rich Fusion of Culinary Treats With African Music at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

La Cmapagne Tropicana Beach Resort, as continued to maintain its brand uniqueness, which over the years has won its multiple awards and recognition as the best African themed resort, with its rich blend of contemporary elements and Africa cultural heritage. Aside of its naturally pleasing ambience, facilities and services, one of its offerings that you can’t resist and found quite interesting, is its culinary treats, which are majorly of wide selection of Nigerian meals.

But wait for this, it comes with a lot of excitement and musical entertainment that create some kind of fun while savouring your meals. Meal times are special moments; being it breakfast, lunch or dinner. This is because it is not restricted to the traditional restaurant, as dining set can be set at any location within the resort even as far as on the boat, with a leisure ride on the water while you enjoy your meals.

With three African styled indoor restaurants, guests at the beach resort are open to a variety of spots to sit to eat. But that is not all, the food and beverage department ensures that meals are p r e s e n t e d in colourful and unique styles. Breakfast could be served with guests having the opportunity to watch the early morning waves of the Atlantic Ocean rushing to the shore.

And lunch could be served by the Lagoon or on top of the Lagoon itself, in a floating boat, while dinner could be served with diners having the opportunity to enjoy an African bonfire lit up the sky. Being an African styled beach resort, meal moments also comes with music, to create that atmosphere of fun and relaxation. African music by Atunda Entertainment takes centre stage here, and it is not just a one day off thing, it is part of your meal package.

The dancers are clad in African attires, African materials, and African costumes. It is not unusual for guests, especially female guests asking, ‘where can I get these your materials to buy?’ The drums, songs, swaying dance steps, the lyrics, melodies, laced with African culture and history, are indeed magic moments here that syncs with each meal and gives guests opportunity to enjoy the beautiful African landscape.

It brings to the mind the deep resonating African family home setting, reverberating the African essence and the fun of a meal away from home. You are here for fun anyway, so why not dance? That’s if you are not dancing already. Good scenery for photo ops, good memory to share later with family and friends.

It is not also not unusual to have guests get on stage, dancing and even trying their hands on some of the instruments. Creating a picture of a communal feast and entertainment. The sights are usually captivating, natural, spontaneous and good fun moments. It is moments like this that guests to the resort live for because you are made to feel home, relaxed, and welcomed as well as free to explore and give vent to your pent creative fecundity as you let go of any inhibition.