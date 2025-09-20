Savour Authentic Nigerian Culinary Heritage At Lagos Continental Hotel

Promoting culture of farmland to table

With its well over six elegantly-ap- portioned spots for leisure and culinary treats, namely; Sug- ar52 Pool Bar and Lounge, Milano, Soho Restaurant, Ekaabo Restaurant, Sport Café and Lounge as well as Milano Bar, Lagos Continental Hotel is no doubt your leading home for best of gastronomy treats and fine dining.

It makes no pretence about the quali- ty of its culinary offerings that are a well curated series of local and international menus, all infused with healthy cuisines that are intended to promote wellness, and healthy lifestyle, beginning with a whole- some breakfast buffet that is made of a va- riety of wellness-focused dishes tailored to dietary preferences, to get you started for the day.

One of the top notch culinary offerings of the hospitality home is Nigerian cui- sines, with the hotel’s Executive Chef Ernst Lothar Frank and his team going beyond the call of duty to ensure that guests have the best of Nigerian local treats.

The last time one visited the hotel, one had the opportunity to sample the rich offerings of Chef Amaka, a renowned Nigerian chef noted for her Afro-fusion offerings, which is the infuse of Italian Ri- sotto cooking techniques, using entirely Nigerian local ingredients, in preparing delicious offerings from appetiser, main course to dessert.

This experimentation was part of the hotel’s commitment to promoting Nigeria local cuisines under the guide of the hotel’s Group General Manager, Karl Hala, a vast- ly experienced hotelier, who is heavy on the promotion of truly Nigerian hospitali- ty culture especially in curating authentic Nigerian experiences for guests to sample. It was not surprising when on a recent visit to the hotel to see that this experimen- tation has indeed not only come to stay but taken to a greater height.

This time, it was Chef Frank that headed his crew to lay out a very colourful, inviting and truly authentic Nigerian dishes for lunch, with the theme; Naija’s Best. This time around, the experimentation with authentic and freshly produced Nigeria culinary heritage seems to have gone the full circle, what Hala gladly calls ‘going artisan and from Nigerian farms straight to the table.

This new concept as explained by him is all about going local by producing Nigeri- an local produce and eating local. What is more impressive and attractive about this food concept is the uniqueness of its presentation. For Hala, ‘‘We are going artisan, local food, local produce. So it’s artisan all out. So we want to highlight Nigeria’s authentic culinary heritage.

‘‘Tourism is difficult to promote directly, so we have to do it indirectly and going artisan that means you should produce what you eat within. ‘‘We want to showcase what we have and I believe we have amazing produce. We just have to take it into the mind of ev- erybody and say, yes, let’s buy locally. We buy more locally, we produce more foods, and menus with the produce we can get.

The food business is amazing if you think about it.’’ He further noted, ‘‘instructions given to our chefs is go out and look at the goat, look at the fish, look at the cassava, it’s all there. So we want to be part of that and we want to develop it. ‘‘It will elevate the cuisine because now we need to believe in it first and when we do that then the travellers and the visi- tors, internationally, they will buy into it. And even the Nigerian Diaspora coming through.

Basically, we’re building up for December. The direction for us is from our local Nigerian farms straight to our tables.’’ Key to the promotion of Nigerian cu- linary heritage is that of cultivating fresh produce as the hotel has identified some of the farmlands across the state and country where its gets directly its produce in what Hala has tagged ‘from farmlands to the table.’

Without working in collaboration with these farm settlements where your regu- lar supply is guaranteed, especially with regard to having fresh produce from the sources, sustaining the promotion of au- thentic Nigerian food becomes impossible. Hence he is encouraging Nigerians to cul- tivate farmlands and shore up agricultural produce for both homes and commerce. One was delighted to sample this ex- perimentation with authentic Nigerian local culinary heritage on this visit to the hotel recently.

The lunch venue was Mi- lano, with its artistic and rich ambiance. Setting the ball rolling was the special cocktail put together by Chef Prashant Ojha and his team. It was a unique lemon drop drink with the combined ingredients of vodka, elderflower liquor, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and passion fruit. It has a smooth taste and feel, with rich flavours made possible by the combined ingredients. What a way to prepare your taste bud and palate for what was coming.

Then came the appertizer, which consisted of Agege roll with Ewa Agoyin butter ac- companied with tasty and spicy Nigerian styled snails and barbeque chicken wings. Wait for this; as topping these locally curated offerings was goat meat pepper soup by Chef Christine Ntekop, who in her all black tailored chef outfit, with black hat to match, was a sight to behold.

Rich and spicy, embellished with a number of local ingredients to make it truly tasty and spicy, it was quite an en- riching pepper soup that one couldn’t have enough of. It made one’s day and one looks forward to it on next visit. For the main course, it was a rich selec- tion on offer, with seafood consisting of big shrimp that was well spiced and then the Grouper fish, which caught one’s attention because of its very big size.

It was a whole fish laid out there, with local spices as it was cooked en papilotte style, with giant prawns in shell and Nige- rian tomato – chili sauce added to the mix to make the offerings look like a festival of seafood. Then of course, there were a whole braised goat and goat spare ribs as well as braised beef cheeks made in Nigerian style.

This combination was served with jollof rice and fried plantain to make the offer- ings an enticing and sumptuous meal. It was indeed a celebration of Naija’s Best judging by the variety of the presentations laid out by Chef Frank and his team who dotted on one as one feasted on the meal and wiped the plate clean at the end of the day.

The dessert offering was another time of feasting, with the rich selection of sweets, comprising chocolate tart made from Nigerian chocolate, macarons filled with lemon ganache, coconut cookies, soursop panna cotta and caramel cheese cake in a glass. As revealed by Chef Chukwunonye Wil- liams Uameh, the dessert offerings were specially prepared in Nigerian style. Quite delicious, with rich flavours and healthy taste especially for someone with a healthy palate.

In all, it was a fulfilling time out having a go at the rich and savoury Naija’s Best from this Nigeria’s leading hospitality home lo- cated on Victoria Island, Lagos. With its combination of delightsome treats; given its appealing opulence and luxurious facil- ities and services, Lagos Continental Hotel has shown that it is the home to visit for the best of hospitality treats any time, and day. Next time when visiting Lagos or on Victoria Island, make it a point to check out the hotel and sample its rich offerings. You will be glad you did.