Savings Promo: EcoBank Rewards Customers With N42m

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of Ecobank Group, has awarded a total of N42 million to its customers in its Super Reward “Millionaire Geng Promo.”

According to a press release, the six-month promotion, which ran from July 1 to December 31, 2024, saw customers of the Pan-African bank winning various cash prizes in monthly, quarterly, and grand prize draws.

A breakdown of the rewards showed that 520 customers won N50,000 each in the monthly draws, 16 customers received N500,000 each in the quarterly draws, and four customers took home N2 million each in the final grand prize draws.

The promo covered four regions of Nigeria: FCT & North, Lagos, Midwest and Southwest, and South-South Southeast.

The draws were conducted transparently and witnessed by lottery regulatory authorities.

Speaking at the grand finale in Lagos over the weekend, Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Consumer Banking, expressed her delight with the customers’ response to the promo, which aimed to encourage savings.

She highlighted that the initiative was part of Ecobank’s strategy to reward customer loyalty and deepen financial inclusion, particularly for Nigerians in rural and semi-urban areas.

Ogunyemi said: “In the last six months, we’ve seen a tremendous response from our customers. People are becoming more conscious of the importance of saving.

No matter how much you earn, it’s never enough. So, you have to discipline yourself. It’s not about how much comes in, but how much you can retain.”

Ogunyemi also encouraged those who haven’t opened an account with Ecobank to consider the bank as a reliable partner in their financial journey.

She pointed out that Ecobank offers a range of services, including savings, loans, and investments, designed to meet a variety of customer needs.

