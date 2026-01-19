Saving Salah, Marmoush Penalties Great Moment For Me – Nwabali

Super Eagles hero in the penalty shootout against Egypt in the third-place match of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Stanley Nwabali, has described his penalty saves in the game as a boost to his career after stopping former Africa footballer of the year, Mohammed Salah and Man City forward, Omar Marmoush’s spot kicks.

Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs 4-2 after the game ended goalless, with the Chippa FC of South Africa goal stopper denying both Salah and Marmoush.

“Salah is one of the greatest players in Africa, if not the whole world, same as Marmoush,” he said. “These guys, I do watch them, I always watch their games, how they take their penalties, especially in their clubs, but I feel like it is going to be my greatest moment to save their penalties, that was my target during the penalty shootout. “Saving Salah’s penalty is a boost for me, I feel like it’s really a big boost for me, and I will relish it going forward.”