Saving PDP: Between Strategy And Lack Of It

The nation is fast inching closer to the 2027 general election, and her major political parties are already consolidating their internal structures, strengthening alliances and presenting coherent alternatives to voters.

Yet, within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the conversation is not about expansion or strategy. It is about survival.

The party that once governed Nigeria for 16 uninterrupted years now finds itself struggling with recurring internal crises, factional disputes and legal battles that threaten its ability to function as a credible national opposition let alone an aspiring ruling party.

But beneath the immediate conflicts lies a deeper institutional problem: the party’s recurring tendency to ignore wise counsel until events unfold exactly as predicted.

Within PDP’s long and complicated history, a former senate President and two-term governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has proven to be one out of a few figures in the party with the institutional memory and crisis-management experience.

Saraki’s influence within the party has rarely been defined by dramatic public confrontations. Rather, it rests on a quieter political capital: the ability to anticipate institutional risks before they fully manifest.

Nonetheless, the paradox of PDP’s current predicament lies in the fact that the party that repeatedly turns to Saraki during moments of turbulence has not always demonstrated the discipline required to heed his advice.

The seeds of the present crisis can be traced to the aftermath of the 2023 general elections. The party emerged from the contest deeply fractured.

The lingering confrontation between the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the political bloc associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, left the party sharply divided.

Public exchanges among party leaders became increasingly bitter. Members questioned the legitimacy of the leadership. Factions openly challenged decisions of the party.

It was within this volatile environment that the PDP Governors’ Forum and former governors constituted a seven-member reconciliation committee in May 2025, appointing Saraki as chairman.

The committee’s assignment was clear: reconcile aggrieved leaders, stabilise the party and prepare the ground for a national convention capable of restoring unity.

Through extensive consultations with governors, lawmakers and party stakeholders across the country, the Saraki-led committee succeeded in achieving something that had seemed almost impossible at the time: it lowered the political temperature within the PDP.

Hostile rhetoric slowed.

Factions paused open confrontation. Even the political camp aligned with Wike (the G-5),arguably one of the most assertive blocs within the party, moderated its public posture during the reconciliation process.

Within party circles, this shift was widely interpreted as a reflection of Saraki’s credibility across competing factions. But the reconciliation effort did more than simply calm tensions. It produced recommendations aimed at preventing the crisis from resurfacing.

Central to those recommendations was the need for restraint in disciplinary actions that could inflame factional tensions.

The committee emphasised the importance of resolving disputes surrounding sensitive party offices, especially the office of National Secretary, through political dialogue rather than confrontational measures.

It also stressed that major structural decisions should only follow broad consultations among stakeholders.

Perhaps most importantly, the committee warned against actions capable of triggering legal disputes that could later undermine party conventions or other major internal processes.

These recommendations were designed to create a fragile but workable framework for stability while deeper reconciliation continued.

However, many of these proposals were ignored. Instead of consolidating the fragile calm that had emerged from the reconciliation process, the party soon returned to familiar patterns of suspensions, counter-suspensions and escalating leadership disputes.

The controversy surrounding the office of National Secretary involving Samuel Anyanwu eventually moved from internal party deliberations into the courtroom.

What might have been effectively kept as a manageable political disagreement gradually evolved into a legal confrontation capable of destabilising the party’s institutional structure.

It was within this fragile atmosphere that Saraki issued what would later appear to be one of the most prophetic warnings in the party’s recent history.

As preparations intensified for the controversial convention scheduled for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital last December, Saraki cautioned that the party was proceeding on dangerous ground.

“There are conflicting court orders in relation to the validity of the scheduled convention,” he warned, adding: “As a result, there is no assurance as to whether the conduct and outcome of the convention will stand.”

His concern was not speculative. Nigerian political jurisprudence contains numerous examples where courts have overturned party conventions conducted under contested legal circumstances.

Saraki, therefore, advised the party leadership to suspend the convention and instead establish a caretaker committee that could temporarily stabilise the party and create space for reconciliation.

“My advice… is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party for the time being,” adding that such a step represented “the path to true reconciliation and stability.”

But the warning did not carry the urgency it deserved within sections of the party leadership.

At the centre of the momentum pushing forward with the convention was Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, whose growing influence within the PDP had placed him at the heart of the party’s internal power configuration.

For many observers, the insistence on proceeding with the convention despite unresolved disputes reflected the confidence, perhaps even the impatience, of a rising leadership bloc unwilling to defer to the experience of leaders, who had previously managed similar crises within the party.

Consequently, in the calculations of internal power politics, experience was quietly set aside, but Saraki himself made his opposition unmistakably clear.

“It is clear that going ahead with the National Convention in Ibadan… will only serve to further fuel the present crisis.

Therefore, going ahead with the convention as scheduled is a waste of effort. It does not have my support.”

Yet the convention proceeded. And to also play safe without hurting either sides, Saraki sponsored delegates from Kwara State but with a caveat that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), must be there to observe proceedings.

However, once they’re not there, he told his Kwara delegates to leave immediately and that’s exactly what happened.

Curiously, an old proverb across many African cultures warns that calling the oracle a liar is equivalent to poisoning oneself. Unless through a professional application of an antidote, though sometimes gradual, is certain.

Observably, within the PDP, that proverb now carries an uncomfortable resonance.

The Ibadan convention soon became entangled in legal controversies arising from the unresolved disputes that Saraki had earlier highlighted.

One of the suits before the court challenged the legitimacy of decisions taken while litigation over the party’s leadership structure, particularly the dispute surrounding the National Secretary position, remained active.

It marked the court’s eventual intervention that cast a shadow over the legitimacy of the convention and ultimately resulted in its nullification.

What some within the party had earlier dismissed as unnecessary caution now appeared, in retrospect, as unmistakable political foresight.

More troubling still was the irony that several of the developments that triggered the legal complications, particularly the disciplinary actions and factional manoeuvres that escalated the dispute, were precisely the kind of measures that the Saraki-led reconciliation committee had warned against.

Today, the PDP finds itself trapped in yet another internal quagmire. What began as manageable disagreements has evolved into a cycle of factional distrust, litigation and leadership rivalry that continues to weaken the party’s organisational strength.

For a party hoping to mount a credible challenge in the 2027 elections, the implications are profound.

Elections are rarely won solely through campaign messaging. They are won through organisational discipline, internal stability and the ability to project unity to the electorate.

A party still entangled in internal disputes risks entering the electoral contest weakened long before the first ballot is cast.

The lesson from PDP’s current predicament is therefore difficult to ignore. Political parties rarely collapse suddenly.

They weaken gradually, when internal disagreements are allowed to fester, when institutional wisdom is ignored and when experience is treated as expendable.

The Saraki reconciliation effort offered the PDP an opportunity to step away from that path. It calmed tensions, reopened channels of dialogue and presented a framework for managing internal conflicts without destabilising the party.

However, foresight alone cannot save an institution unwilling to heed it. But as the road to 2027 grows shorter, the deeper question confronting the PDP is whether it wouldcontinue to pay the price of ignoring wisdom, or finally learn from it.