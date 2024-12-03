Save Us From Tyranny Of Our Traditional Ruler, Owo People Begs Mba

Share

The people of Owo clan in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, have appealed to Governor Peter Mba to save them from the alleged tyranny of their traditional ruler, Igwe Godwin Okeke Arum.

Igwe Arum who is the traditional ruler of Mbulu- Owo autonomous community, according to the people, is making a life a living hell to them.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Owo people alleged that the traditional ruler had severally, unleashed attack on them, including clergy men, .

James Ogbodo, who read the text of the press conference, alleged that the traditional ruler, on August 24 last year, sent his boys to attack them during Owo general assembly meeting.

He regretted that for over a year, the community has sought the intervention of the security agencies, groups and notable personalities but no help has come their way.

Ogbodo said: “We petitioned the Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG FCID ABUJA) since Oct 2023 calling for a proper investigation but to our surprise no report has come out of it after committing time, energy and huge resources into it.

“We wrote the DG DSS headquarters Abuja, and later with a reminder, yet nothing has changed.”

Share

Please follow and like us: