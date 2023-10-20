Save Us From Thuggery, Kogi SDP Women Wing Begs Tinubu

The women’s wing of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the continuous political attacks meted out to them by thugs allegedly sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The women group led by the SDP women leader, Hajiya Mariam Salifu, while addressing journalists at the Muri/Sam campaign secretariat in Lokoja, said women are always at the receiving end each time the thugs attack the party’s campaign gathering.

Hajiya Salifu who could not hold back her tears, said she was in the forefront in mobilizing women’s support for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential electioneering campaign.

According to her, the same women who voted for Tinubu, have now become victims of political torment by thugs, because of their choice of governorship candidate from another party outside the APC.

“We want to call on the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who remains our leader and mentor, the First and the President’s Wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to quickly intervene in our current predicament in the hands of Yahaya Bello’s thugs.”

“These are the same women who mobilized support and voted for the APC during the last general election, is this the way of rewarding the support we gave to the President and the APC in general? Has it now become a crime to support a governorship candidate of our choice from another political party other than the APC?” She stressed.

The SDP Women Leader broke into narrating her ordeal alongside other women in the hands of political thugs at Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of the state, said, they were at Ejule for their legitimate political rally, when the thugs invaded the gathering and caused the bedlam.

She said a majority of the women she led to the rally, sustained various degrees of injuries when they were running from the trouble zone.

Meanwhile, Hajiya Salifu has warned that she was going to organize Kogi women to go naked in protest against the APC-led thuggery government in Kogi if the trend of attacks on them is not curtailed.