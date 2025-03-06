Save Us From Further Bloodshed, Osuke Residents Appeal To Ogun Gov, Assembly

Share

The Ileke family of Osuke town, Ogun State, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and the Ogun State government to urgently investigate the unrest in the community, arrest killers of one Saheed Shoboyede and prevent further bloodshed.

Shoboyede was said to have been killed during an attack on the community on Thursday last week by over a hundred armed hoodlums, who were reportedly led by a notorious land grabber, popularly known as Elijah Killer, another member of the community was injured.

In a petition to the Commissioner of Police and the Ogun State House of Assembly, the family alleged that armed attacks was orchestrated by known individuals who continued to threaten their safety and violate court rulings that affirmed their ownership of disputed land.

While addressing Journalists in Lagos yesterday, Barrister Olanrewaju Balogun, and some members of the family noted that Osuke Town has be come a flashpoint of violence, with armed groups allegedly led by Elijah Killer who has been terrorising the residents.

He added that despite securing judgments from both the Ogun State High Court and the Court of Appeal confirming their rightful ownership of the land, the Ileke family claims they have faced constant attacks, police intimidation, and threats from rival factions who are determined to take control of the area.

