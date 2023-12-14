Save the Children Tasks World Leaders on Acute Food, Nutrition Insecurity

Save the Children has called on world leaders to address the root causes of acute food and nutrition insecurity. The leading humanitarian organisation for children, made the call as its new survey unveiled that hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by the organisation. Save the Children stated that only by putting an end to global conflict, by tackling the climate crisis and global inequality, and by building more resilient health, nutrition, and protection systems that are less vulnerable to shocks like COVID-19, conflicts, and the climate crisis, will the global community be able to ensure the same warnings are not ringing out again in the coming years.

Save the Children is also calling for greater collaboration between governments, development and humanitarian organisations, climate groups, and the private sector. The organisation stated that children and other community members need to be able to have their say in these discussions. “No sector or intervention alone can respond to the many causes and vulnerabilities leading to food and nutrition insecurity, but combined, the impact will be more effective, efficient and at scale.”

The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency, and reflects the urgency of the hunger crisis that has been sweeping across the world due to a combination of the climate crisis, conflict, and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found that 45 per cent of adults surveyed in 13 countries believe hunger is the issue affecting children the most in their country and globally. Save the Children conducted the survey in a range of high-, middle- and low- income countries, such as Canada, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States.

Survey participants could choose up to three options from a list of 10 issues affecting children. ‘Poverty’ emerged a close second to hunger at 40 percent of respondents identifying it as a primary concern they have for children, followed by ‘violence towards children’ at about 39 per cent. In contrast, ‘climate change’ and ‘emergencies and natural disasters’ received the least number of votes, at about 14 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. When children are directly asked about the issues affecting them, climate change takes centre stage.