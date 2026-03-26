Save The Children Sensitizes Bada Community On Water Awareness, Lifesaving Actions

The Baale of Bada Palace in Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos State came alive with voices of learning, laughter, and renewed commitment on Tuesday March 24. The gathering marked the World Water Day sensitisation programme organised by Save the Children in partnership with Procter & Gamble under its Children’s Safe Drinking Water Project.

The event brought together 35 members of the Bada community—men, women, youth, and local leaders—united by a shared goal: to understand the importance of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene, and to take ownership of sustaining these practices.

Delivering a presentation, Olawore Adewale from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources emphasised the global and local urgency of water issues. “Water is the essence of life,” he stated. “Globally, over 2.1 billion people lack access to safe and clean water, and many of these are in Africa. This is why we must act—government, partners, and communities alike.”

He further explained that World Water Day, first commemorated in 1993, is not just a celebration but a call to action aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 6—ensuring access to water and sanitation for all. According to him, Lagos State remains committed to bridging water infrastructure gaps through ongoing and planned projects, but community engagement remains vital.

Also speaking at the event, Save the Children WASH Assistant, Akinyosoye Olubukola highlighted the 2026 theme: “Where water flows, equality grows.” She stressed that access to clean water is a right for everyone—men, women, children, the