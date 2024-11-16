Save Our Sports: Thank you Mr. President

Share

I am overwhelmed with gratitude as I put pen to paper, to express my deepest appreciation to His Excellency – the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for granting my humble request to re-establish the National Sports Commission (NSC). Nagode Jagaban.

In the first edition of the series SAVE OUR SPORTS I wrote which was published on Saturday the 24th of August, 2024, I emphasised the urgency for the re-establishment of the NSC.

Addressing the former Sports Minister John Eno, I wrote – ‘…Hon. Minister, you were right, and perhaps the only Sports Minister in recent times to acknowledge that the current sports structure in Nigeria is obsolete and inadequate, hence needs a complete overhaul to restore its former glory. It is when the NSC is put in place, that the National Olympic Committee (NOC) will become the hub of elite and grassroots sports, and not just like a mere department under the Sports Ministry. This is one of the major changes that must take place in the restructuring of Nigerian Sports, if we are sincerely serious about sports development in Nigeria…’

Your Excellency, This bold move you have made, underscores your commitment to empowering Nigerian children, teenagers, the youth, and senior citizens like you, and promoting national unity through sports. Sports is the only thread binding us Nigerians together as a nation. Not politics, not religion. Sports break down any and every type of stereotype. Sports have natural therapeutic powers. Sports heal.

Your visionary leadership in sports development, has once again shone through this pivotal decision, demonstrating your dedication to harnessing the massive potentials of sports to drive socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria. The re-establishment of the NSC marks a significant milestone in our nation’s journey towards reclaiming its rightful place as a powerhouse in global sports.

As we embark on this new and exciting chapter in Nigerian sports history, we believe that the NSC will undoubtedly play some crucial roles in discovering and nurturing talented athletes, coaches, administrators, scientists, managers, agents, marketers and scouts, amongst others, fostering a culture of excellence, and projecting Nigeria’s image on the international scene. This, however, will only be possible with the involvement of hard-core technocrats, and not civil servants managing affairs at the NSC.

Your Excellency, you also need to be appreciated for the humongous amount of money you graciously approved for the execution of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. We have never had it that good in the history of Nigeria’s participation in international sporting events. Whether the money was judiciously utilized or not is no longer of much importance. You play your part. You were a source of blessings. Thank you Sir.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady – Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, whose tireless enthusiasm and dedication to sports development – over the years, have been a beacon of inspiration. I personally testify to this. Your passion for sports is contagious. Your commitment to empowering Nigerian women, children, teenagers and the youth, through sports is sincerely commendable. I have a very compelling feeling that it is your turn to shine. Female football needs your attention. We need you to help Asiwaju protect and save female athletes in Nigeria. More about this later.

To Mallam Shehu Dikko, congratulations. This is a massive opportunity to prove skeptics absolutely wrong. According to our elders – ‘…ga fili, ga doki…’

BANKOLE wrote from paulobankole@gmail.com

