Save Our Businesses From Collapsing, Business Owners Beg FG

Small business owners have decried the rising inflation as it soars to its highest at 31.70 per cent. Some of the business owners, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, said the economic hardship had become unbearable and called for the Federal Government’s intervention.

Abimbola David, the owner of a cashew nut factory said the rising inflation had led to an increase in production costs and urged the government’s intervention.

She said: “We have had to review our costs three times this year. The prices we used in January, February, and March are different because every single cost of production keeps increasing. “Last year, a ton of cashew was N600,000 to N700,000 but now, it is selling for between one million naira to N1.2 million and that is without the cost of transportation.

“The black pepper we use for one of our cashew flavors is now N22,000 as against N7,000 we bought in October 2023, that is over 200 per cent increase. “Oil that was selling at N35,000 is now N55,000, honey that was N50,000 is now selling for N55,000.

Our rent has also gone up too.” Joyful Samuel, a poultry farmer, said the rising inflation was biting hard and affecting the production of bird feed which had increased the prices of eggs. She said: “The price of bird feed has come up as a result of inflation. We make our bird feed and all the materials we need for production are on the steady increase.”