Save Nigeria’s Judicial System, Soludo Urges Officials

Share

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has called on judges, lawyers, and judicial officials to safeguard the judiciary from decline, emphasizing its role as the last hope of the common man.

Soludo made this appeal during the 88th birthday celebration and book launch of Justice Godwin Ude Ononiba in Awka on Saturday.

He stressed the need for the Bench and Bar to uphold justice and strengthen the judicial system.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man, and indeed it is. It plays a vital role in advancing the cause of justice. We appeal to the judiciary—including judges, lawyers, and judicial officials—to save our system,” Soludo said.

He further noted:”Politicians want to fix everything and anything, but the judiciary must play its role in safeguarding the nation. If the judiciary fails to uphold justice, where lies the fate of our country?”

Reviewing the book titled “Wisdom on the Bench,” former Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ilochi Okafor (SAN), described it as an essential reference for Lawyers and law students.

Also speaking, retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Iguh described Ononiba as a close friend and associate, adding that his judicial career serves as a model for the younger generation to emulate.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) present at the occasion, Emeka Ngige (SAN) praised Ononiba’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s judicial system.

He noted that the retired judge would be forever remembered for his innovations and reforms in the old Anambra State justice system.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

