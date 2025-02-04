Save My Town From Aggressors, Olojudo Urges Adeleke

Share

The newly appointed traditional ruler, the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle in Obokun Local Government Area of the Osun State, Timileyin Ajayi, has called on the state governor, Ademola Adeleke to save his town from aggressors.

Ajayi was reacting to the deadly crisis that broke out earlier on Monday in Ido Ayegunle over a chieftaincy matter in the community.

Some indigenes of Esa-Oke had protested the appointment of Ajayi as Olojudo by Governor Adeleke, claiming that he was a non-indigene of the town.

Debunking the claim that Esa-Oke and Ido Ayegunle people are at war, the monarch, who spoke through Ibironke Busuyi, one of his chiefs, said his domain is not part of Esa-Oke, stating that it is a separate town outside Esa-Oke.

He commended the efforts of the security forces and commanders for calming the situation in Ido Ayegunle, alleging that the people of Esa-Oke have been encroaching on the land of Ido Ayegunle.

“It is essential to set the record straight that Ido Ayegunle is a separate township from Esa Oke, with its own suburbs and recognised by the government of Osun State and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“The history of violence between Esa Oke and Ido Ayegunle dates back to 1995 when our father, the late King Adekanmi Ajayi Aselebe, was appointed as the 16th Oba of Ido Ayegunle.

“This led to his elevation as the Part 2 King of the Yoruba band in 2014. However, the King of Esa Oke at that time waged war against our father, destroying properties and lives, including schools and the palace.

“After our late father’s passing four years ago, the Owa Omiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, appointed Jonfolo Lawrence Adebisi Obanla of Esa Oke as the Baale of Ido Ayegunle, despite Ido Ayegunle having a Part 2 Oba since 2024. This decision is deceitful and has hindered the growth and development of Ido Ayegunle.

“We sought government intervention and provided documentation to support our claims. The state government in pursuance of justice affirmed our claim, leading to the appointment of the new Olojudo. We are eternally grateful.

“Unfortunately, the people of Esa Oke have continued to encroach on our land, leading to violent clashes. Recently, on January 31, 2025, a group of people from Ido Ayegunle were ambushed and beaten while trying to clean up their community hall,” he said.

He added, “We appreciate the efforts of the government in addressing this issue, and we are confident that the truth will prevail. Ido Ayegunle is a separate entity from Esa Oke, and we will continue to fight for our rights and freedom.

“The new Olojudo has the full support of the people of Ido Ayegunle. This was demonstrated today when the people rose in defence of their town, tradition and their traditional ruler.

“We have allowed the government to do its job. We thank God that justice has prevailed. We are not from Esa Oke, so I don’t know what is going on in Esa Oke. We implore people to read and understand that the little town of Ido Ayegunle is not part of Esa Oke.

“We are not in any way related to the Esa Oke crisis. Esa Oke are the ones in Ido Ayegunle, as I speak, but we believe the government will save our town from aggressors.”

