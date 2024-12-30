Save My Life, Property, Ex-Rep Member Begs IGP

Share

A former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Egwu has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, iGP Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene in the alleged forceful seizure of his property by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Dr. Egwu claims that his property was used as collateral to obtain a loan without his knowledge or consent. He also states that he has never engaged in any loan agreement with any bank and that the property in question has been in his possession for over 15 years.

The Kogi State Police Command has denied knowledge of the situation but promised to investigate.

A Kogi state High Court had earlier declared a lack of jurisdiction to set aside the earlier judgment by Justice Awulu and subsequently struck out the case. However, Egwu had filed a Notice of Appeal and applied to stay the execution of the judgment.

Egwu has also petitioned the IGP, alleging threats to his life and property, as well as criminal trespass and fraudulent acts by armed persons.

“Some fraudsters used a property, similar to my house to secure a loan. I only got to know, when some group of Nigeria police, First Bank Agents and Some High Court officials, Invaded the house and chased away all the occupants claiming that their action was based on court judgment which I am not a party to.”

Hon. Egwu while Stressing that Filling a case without involving him as a party, even when they know of the existence of the Building on the land since 2012/13, claimed he has his Right Of Ownership (ROO), Geometric Survey Report, Town Planning Approval and all receipted.

He advised Members of the Public to disregard the purported and Fraudulent claim by the Bank on the Ownership of his Property

“Based on this action, I contacted my counsel and reported the case to the state chief Judge, who eventually referred the case to another court for review, unfortunately, the judge only advised that we should rather appeal the earlier judgement.”

“Unfortunately the judge expressed her sadness that she could not overrule her learned colleague, Justice Awulu who gave the first Judgment, as they are of same coordinate Jurisdiction, and Right of Appeal was eventually upheld by the Judge.”

A Kogi state High Court sitting in Lokoja, presided by Justice A.O Salihu had on the 28 of October 2024, declared a lack of jurisdiction to set aside the judgement under review by Justice Awulu J, and subsequently declared that the Claimant has the right to appeal the said judgement.

“I hereby hold that this court has no jurisdiction to set aside, vary or review the final decisions of Awulu, J, a court of co-ordinate jurisdiction with this case.

‘In essence, I uphold the preliminary objection of the 1st defendant applicant and strike out this case No. HCL/26/2024, and all pending applications therein for lack of jurisdiction. The case struck out. I order that each party should bear its own cost. So ordered. right of appeal explained,” she added.

Worried by the lingering invasion of his acclaimed property, Hon. Egwu, petitioned the IGP, through his Counsel, Mr. John Adele (SAN), calling the attention of the Police Chief over what he described as Threats to the Life of their Client, His Tenants And Security man including criminal Trespass And Fraudulent Acts Through The Use Of Illegal Fire Arms Arising From Armed Persons/thugs.

“A Formal Complaint Of Regular Threats To The Life Of Our Client, His Tenants And Securityman criminal Trespass And Fraudulent Acts Through

“The Use Of Illegal Fire Arms Arising From Armed Persons/thugs Which Was Recovered Due To Illegal Invasion Of Our Client Building Lying And Situate At Plot 12 Block 3 T.P.S. 70 AT G.R.A. Lokoja Of About 2554.39 Sqm Having Beacon NOS. KG9078. KG9087, KG10251, KG10252, KG10253 AND KG5393.”

“As Well As Also The Recent Coneivance And Collusion Of Some Members Of The Nigerian Police Force And A Clarion Call For Investigation Into The Unwanton Illegal Invasion/conduct Of Some Of The Aforesaid Policemen Who Are Members Of The Nigerian Police Force In Kogi State And Some Thugs Inorder To Bring The Culprits To Face The Wrath Of The Law.”

“We are a firm of legal practitioners and our professional legal services have been retained by Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Makoji Egwu and Immanuela Resources Alu Ltd hereinafter referred to as our clients and it is on whose behalf that we are writing this solicitors letter of demand.”

“Instructions received from our clients reveal that there are regular threats to the life of our client, his tenants and security man through the use of illegal firearms arising from armed persons/thugs which were recovered due to an illegal invasion of our client building.”

However, the Kogi State Police Command through its PPRO DSP William Ovie Ayya, denied knowledge of the situation but promised to find out and get back to our reporter at the time of this report.

“Firearms recovered from who is one of the agents of First Bank Nigeria Limited Ajaokuta and Lokoja respectively is still yet to be prosecuted what is more also, the recent convenience and collusion of some members of the Nigerian Police Force who had acted on the instruction of a non-existent company (Danzikan International Limited) through the instrumentality of the First Bank Managers of Lokoja and Ajaokuta respectively to further attack our clients by threatening his life as well as the life of his tenants namely Idris Ibrahim Salihu, Adaudi Joseph and Sam Adaudi and the security man named Kennedy Abubakar.”

“Instructions further received from our client reveal that a suit No: HCL/26/2024 between Hon. Dr Emmanuel Makoji Egwu vs First Bank Nigeria Ltd, Danzikan International Limited, L.N. Uzochuwkwu (Mrs) and the Chief Registrar of the Kogi state Judiciary was instituted in respect of developed buildings vide a developed landed property at Plot No12 Block 3 T.P.S. 70 at G.R.A. Lokoja of about 2554.39 sqm having Beacon Nos. KG9078, KG9087, KG10251, KG10252, KG10253 and KG5393 which said the building our client had been in undisturbed possession for over 15 years ago which said suit was filed due to an alleged default judgment in suit No: HCL/71/2018 between First Bank Nigeria Limited vs Danzikan International Ltd & L.N. Uzochukwu (Mrs) in which the said suit our client was not sued or served with the court processes nor participated in the subject matter.”

“Until a final default judgment was given or obtained in the suit without our client’s participation in the said suit which amounts to a glaring misrepresentation and suppression of facts by First Bank Nigeria Ltd even when its officials namely Ozovehe B. Ojapa (Business Manager, Ajaokuta branch) and Samuel U. Nwaru (Recovery Officer Kogi State), as well as the Manager of the Lokoja branch of First bank, were aware of the 7 Bedroom Duplex building/apartment and other appurtenances of our client vide a letter dated 17th November 2021 which was in breach of our client’s rights to fair hearing in respect of the said case which notification of the judgment of suit No: HCL/71/2018 between First Bank Nigeria Limited vs Danzikan International Ltd & L.N. Uzochukwu (Mrs) was brought to his notice sometimes on 29th February 2024 and a copy of the same is hereby annexed as annexure I.”

Hon. Egwu in the petition stressed further that despite the challenge of the defaulted Judgement before the court of Appeal in Abuja for determination, some thugs alleged to be sponsored by the First Bank attacked the disputed property owned by him.

“Furthermore, we make bold to state that, it was after certain legal steps had been taken in the law court to unravel the injustice which had been meted to our clients in respect of the judgment that was given in suit No: HCL/26/2024 for which First Bank Nigeria Limited designated officers at Lokoja and Ajaokuta respectively sought to attack our clients with some unknown thugs which our client vehemently resisted for which the above firearm was recovered by the AIG’s office zone 8 Policemen.”

“Besides our client had also filed a Notice of Appeal and had equally applied to stay the execution of the judgment,” the petition added.

Share

Please follow and like us: