Save Aiyetoro Community From Extinction, Monarch Begs Ajay

The traditional ruler of Ajapa Kingdom in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Godwin Aboyewa, has pleaded with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship poll Agboola Ajayi to help reclaim the Aiyetoro community in the Ilaje Local Government Area if elected.

Aiyetoro community, the last vestige of communism in Nigeria, is on the verge of extinction due to incessant sea incursions that have been ravaging the community.

However, the Igbinbou of Ajapa Kingdom pleaded with Ajayi to assist in the reclamation of the Aiyetoro from sea incursion that is threatening its existence.

Aboyewa asked the candidate to provide potable water and qualitative and affordable education in his community if elected. Ajayi assured the monarch that Aiyetoro would be saved from extinction if elected.

He said: “If we get into office by February next year, we will chase the sea away from the Aiyetoro community by at least two kilometres; it is not going to be by magic but it is something we are prepared to do.”

