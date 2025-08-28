Savannah Seeks Bigger Debt Lifeline To Tame Loan Burden

Savannah Energy Plc has moved to restructure its balance sheet by expanding its local currency debt facility, as the British independent energy company battles to tame its heavy dollar-denominated loan load.

Accugas, Savannah’s Nigerian gas subsidiary, in January 2024 secured a ₦340 billion (about $222 million) term loan from a consortium of five Nigerian banks. That “Transitional Facility” was fully drawn and partly used to prepay a chunk of its existing US$ facility.

But by the end of July 2025, a sizeable $201 million principal balance remained. To wipe out the remainder, Savannah is in talks to upsize the Transitional Facility more than twofold — to about N772 billion ($503 million).

The company said the move would allow Accugas to fully repay its US dollar debt in the second half of 2025, thereby aligning borrowings with the naira currency in which its gas revenues are earned. The debt overhaul comes as Savannah’s books show gradual improvement.

Net debt fell to $591.9 million at end-July 2025, down from $636.9 million at yearend 2024. Excluding the recently completed Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Limited (SIPEC) acquisition, net debt would have declined further to $549.5 million.

Only per cent of the company’s outstanding borrowings are directly recourse to Savannah, with the balance ring-fenced within subsidiaries on a non-recourse basis. Cash balances swelled to $93.7 million from $32.6 million at yearend 2024, reflecting stronger cash generation. Collections in Nigeria jumped 37 per cent year-on-year to $219.2 million, while trade receivables fell 12 per cent to $476.4 million, easing pressure on working capital.