Savannah Enters Agreement With NIPCO Plc For Increased Shareholding

Savannah Energy Plc has announced the intended entry into an agreement with its largest shareholder, NIPCO Plc (“NIPCO”), a diversified Nigerian energy conglomerate, in connection with NIPCO increasing its shareholding in Savannah.

According to a statement, NIPCO proposes to acquire further existing ordinary shares in the company through a series of secondary market transactions. In connection with these proposed acquisitions, the company intends to terminate the off-market share buyback agreement (the “Buyback Agreement”) announced on October 22, 2025 and approved by shareholders on November 28, 2025.

Following termination of the Buyback Agreement, NIPCO proposes to acquire 118,083,927 of the 143,565,582 Ordinary Shares that were subject to the Buyback Agreement, which would increase NIPCO’s stake to approximately 25% of the Company’s current issued share capital.

In addition, NIPCO has indicated to the Company its intention to acquire up to a further approximately 1.5% of the Company’s current issued share capital through additional secondary market transactions with identified existing shareholders.

If completed in full, these additional acquisitions would increase NIPCO’s ownership interest in Savannah to approximately 26.5% of the Company’s current issued share capital.