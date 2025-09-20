New Telegraph

September 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Savannah Energy To…

Savannah Energy To Acquire Stakes In Three E’African Power Projects

Savannah Energy PLC, has announced that its wholly owned subsid- iary, Savannah Energy EA Limited has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Norfund, to acquire its cur- rent 50.1 per cent interest in Klinchenberg BV for the sum of US$65.4 million.

The agreement was signed on Friday during a ceremony attended by John Humphrey, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa marking Savannah’s entry into Uganda, Burun- di, the Democratic Repub- lic of Congo, Malawi and Rwanda. Klinchenberg is a joint venture company current- ly owned by Norfund with stakes amounting to 50.1 per cent and British Inter- national Investment with the stake of 49.9 per cent.

Klinchenberg has inter- ests in a portfolio of hy- dropower assets, namely: an indirect 13.6 per cent interest in the operating 255 MW Bujagali run-ofriver hydropower plant in Uganda; an indirect 12.3 MW Mpatamanga hydro- power development project in Malawi.

It also has an indirect 9.8 per cent interest in the 206 MW Ruzizi III hydro- power development proj- ect spanning Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

The consideration in- cludes a US$6.8 million deferred cash element, payable three years post-completion of the transaction, and contin- gent payments in respect of Mpatamanga and Ruz- izi III payable upon finan- cial close of these projects.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League: First Bank Set Up Final Face-Off With Dolphins
Read Next

Eagles Stars Must Fight To Salvage Careers, Says Oliseh