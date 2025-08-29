Savannah Energy Targets Increase In Uquo Field Production Capacity

Savannah Energy Plc. has unveiled plans to increase production capacity in its Uquo Field. This was disclosed as the firm disclosed details of its unaudited performance in the last seven months ending July 31, 2025.

Operationally, Savannah has signed a turnkey drilling contract for up to two wells on the Uquo Field, with the Uquo NE development well due to start drilling in January 2026 and first gas targeted by the end of Q1 2026.

Uquo NE is forecast to provide up to 80MMscf/d of gas and will utilise the recently commissioned Uquo compression project, achieved 10 per cent below budget, allowing Savannah to maximise the production from both its existing and future gas wells.

The performance update shows that its gross production in Nigeria averaged 21.0 Kboepd (7M 2024: 24.3 Kboepd), of which 86 per cent was gas (7M 2024: 89%).

Its Total Revenue during the period was $147.3 million, up by four per cent compared to the Total Revenuesof $142.1 million in the first seven months in 2024.

The company also reported a 37 per cent increase in cash collections YoY and a 12 per cent improvement in the trade receivables balance compared to YE24. Cash collection for the period was $219.2 million, compared to $160.0 million in the same period in 2024.