Savannah Energy Records 12% Increase In Cash Collection In Nigeria

Savannah Energy Plc operations in Nigeria have revealed that its gross production in Nigeria averaged 18.8 Kboepd for FY 2025, of which 83 per cent was gas (FY 2024: 88%).

A statement yesterday said following the completion of the SIPEC Acquisition in March 2025, it had commenced an 18-month expansion programme that saw it Stubb Creek average gross daily production increase to 3.0 Kbopd in 2025, approximately 13 per cent above the 2024 average.

The report also shows that its cash collections in Nigeria increased by over 12 per cent to $278.0 million, compared to the previous year’s $248.5 million, with the trend continuing into 2026 with cash collections during January 2026 at over $64.4 million, compared to $20.4 million in January 2024.

According to the report, Savannah’s Total Revenues for FY 2025 stood at $235.0 million, compared to $258.9 million in FY 2024. As at December 31, 2025, its cash balances stood at $39.5 million, compared to $32.6 million in FY 2024, with a net debt $655.9 million, compared to $636.9 million as at 31 December 2024.

It also reported a Gross debt $698.4 million as at December 31, 2025, of which only $39.0 million (6%) was recourse to the company, with the balance sitting within subsidiary companies on a non-recourse basis. Its Trade Receivables balance as at December 31, 2025 stood at $507.2 million, a six per cent improvement on yearend 2024’s $538.9 million.

Savannah also reported that it has made significant progress in refinancing its debt facilities. It reports that following the previously announced increase in the Accugas debt facility from N340 billion to up to approximately N772 billion as at December 31, 2025, there was a remaining principal balance under the US$ Facility of approximately $2 million, which has been repaid in early 2026.

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, said: “2025 was a year of execution for Savannah with good progress delivered across the nine focus areas we set out at the start of the year. In Nigeria, we increased our rate of cash collections year-on-year by 12 per cent, a trend which we hope to continue into 2026, and have made significant progress in refinancing our debt facilities.

“In our Hydrocarbons Division, the completion of the SIPEC acquisition in March enabled us to commence an expansion programme at Stubb Creek, increasing 2025 production materially above 2024 levels. At Uquo we delivered the new compression system under budget and advanced site construction ahead of the planned commencement of drilling of the new Uquo NE well.

“In the power sector, we repositioned our business model and advanced both operating and development opportunities, including the proposed acquisition of interests in three East African hydropower projects, which is targeted for completion in H1 this year. We have also continued to progress on our wind, solar and hydro portfolio.”