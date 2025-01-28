Savannah Energy Generated $393.6m In 2024

Share

Savannah Energy PLC, has generated a total income of $393.6 million in 2024, compared to FY 2023’s $289.8 million. This consists of total revenues of $258.7 million and other operating income of $134.9 million.

These were contained in a statement by Communications Manager, Savannah Energy, Okwudili Onyia. He explained that the update shows that its gross production in Nigeria averaged 23.1 Kboepd for FY 2024, broadly in line with the prior year’s 23.6 Kboepd, of which 88 per cent was gas (FY 2023: 91%).

The statement also quoted Chief Executive Officer of Savannah Energy, Andrew Knott, as saying: “I am pleased to provide a FY trading update which demonstrates the continued progress we have made in 2024, a year which saw the highest level of cash collections ever recorded by our Nigerian business.

“2025 is expected to be an exciting year for our company: we have a large planned operational programme in Nigeria which is anticipated to enhance both our oil and gas production levels and capacity; we intend to progress our R3 East oil development project in Niger; we continue to pursue key acquisitions in the upstream oil and gas space; and we continue to seek to build our power business.

“Fundamentally, Savannah remains unequivocally an ‘and’ company, seeking to deliver strong performance both for the short and long term across multiple fronts, and pursuing growth opportunities in both the hydrocarbon and power.”

He said: “The report also shows that Savannah’s FY,’24 total revenues were ahead of the previously issued financial guidance of greater than $245 million, while FY’24 financial guidance is reiterated for Operating expenses plus administrative expenses at ‘up to $75 million’.

The company expects its FY’24 capital expenditure to come in lower than planned (previously guided at ‘up to $50 million’) due to the phasing of spend. “Savannah’s cash collections in 2024 amounted to $248.5 million, a slight increase from the $206 million it received in 2023.

The report further shows that its cash balances as at 31 December 2024 stood at $32.6 million, compared to the 31 December 2023 figure of $107.0 million.

“The report also shows that the company’s midstream subsidiary, Accugas Limited, had as at 31 December 2024 drawn down on its N332 billion of the NGN Transitional Facility, with the resulting funds being converted to $, which, along with cash held, was used to partially prepay the existing Accugas $ Facility, leaving a balance as at 31 December 2024 of approximately $212.3 million.”

He added: “The report also provided new updates on Accugas’ $45 million Uquo Central Processing Facility (“Uquo CPF”) compression project in Nigeria, noting that its commissioning which will enable the expansion of gas production in the medium term is well underway.

