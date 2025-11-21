Savannah Energy Bags Work Place-People Leadership Award

Savannah Energy Plc, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter, is delighted to announce that Savannah Energy, Nigeria has won the “Best in Promoting People Leadership Practices (Medium Category)” award at the 2025 Great Place to Work Institute’s Best Practices Awards held in Lagos.

In addition to this recognition, Savannah Energy Nigeria has also achieved a Great Place to Work® certification for 2025-6, further rein- forcing its commitment to fostering an inclusive and high-performing work culture.

The Best Practices Awards in Nigeria are organised annually by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on workplace culture for over 30 years.

The awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievements in fostering trust, innovation, leadership, and employee engagement. According to the Great Place to Work Institute, Savannah was recognised for its excellence in “nurturing individuals’ talents to foster personal growth and development that improve the organisation as a whole.”

The Great Place to Work® certification followed a rigorous evaluation of Savannah Energy, Nigeria’s workplace culture, employee experience, leadership competence and organisational values, among other metrics.

The Country Manager, Great Place to Work, Nigeria and Kenya, Otamere Elegon, said: “Savannah Energy’s Award as the “Best in Promoting People Leadership Practices (Medium Category)” and the recent certification as a Great Place to Work reflect its leadership’s commitment to nurturing a culture where people truly thrive.

This milestone reaffirms the company’s belief that when employees feel valued, trusted, and inspired, extraordinary results naturally follow.” Managing Director, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, Pade Durotoye said: “I want to thank the Great Place to Work Institute for this recognition.

We take immense pride in the award and certification because they are about our people. This is an acknowledgement of our unrelenting focus on employee well-being, learning and development and an inclusive culture across our operations.”