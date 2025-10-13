Savannah Energy Appoints Nigerians As Independent Non-Executive Directors

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter, has announced several planned Board changes, in line with the Company’s succession planning regime.

The company announced the retirement of Sir Stephen O’Brien and David Clarkson from the Board, extending its sincere thanks to both for their dedication and service as Directors over the past eight years.

It said that during. their tenure they have been instrumental in supporting the Company’s governance framework and Board processes.

Savannah also announced the intended appointments of Uyi Akpata and Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumiju as Independent Non-Executive Directors. Uyi and Kehinde bring significant experience in audit, finance and legal affairs, further strengthening the Board’s capabilities in these key areas. Upon joining the Board, Mr Akpata is expected to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.