Saudia Presents World’s First Sanitizing Prayer Beads

Saudia, the official airline of Saudi Arabia, has introduced the world’s inaugural prayer beads equipped with sanitization features, coinciding perfectly with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and the Umrah season. This is particularly significant as Saudi and the Kingdom traditionally experience a substantial surge in visitors and Umrah pilgrims during this period.

ProtecTasbih, developed in conjunction with creative agency partners, are the initial set of prayer beads that provide a dual purpose by seamlessly merging the spiritual act of tasbih with the added advantage of hand sanitization. This revolutionary innovation re- defines the conventional prayer beads, showcasing a harmonious fusion of cultural veneration and contemporary health awareness.

The prayer beads use tea tree oil as a sanitizing element as it is effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria and disrupts the cell membrane of the bacteria itself. Using a molding technique, the oil was integrated into a semi-solid compound to create a solid bead. Mr. Essam Akhonbay, VP Marketing at Saudia says: “At Saudia, our commitment to the well-being of all our guests is paramount.”

“We take pride in introducing a unique product that enhances the pilgrimage experience, allowing our guests to fully immerse themselves in their spiritual journey.” The new innovative product will be available on board for all Saudia guests to ensure a healthier and sanitary pilgrimage journey. Protectasbih were also distributed out across the holy city of Makkah.