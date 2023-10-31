Saudi Pro League Eye £50m De Bruyne As Next Star Signing

Saudi Pro League officials are keen on signing Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne in a £50 million move.

The Man City star has spent the majority of the 2023-24 season on the treatment table and a lucrative move to the Middle East may tempt him.

The 32-year-old could be one of two major signings for the league, according to inside sources, as they also look to do a deal for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

De Bruyne’s contract at the Etihad expires in 2025 so the Belgian would have a degree of control over his own destiny.

City are currently concentrated on getting their No17 fit but has had some success with a new-look midfield featuring Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in central areas.

They have also been linked with moves to sign Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala and RB Leipzig ace Dani Olmo as long-term replacements for De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola recently revealed that he does not expect his playmaker to be available until the new year.

His side take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as they aim for their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.