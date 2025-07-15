Saudi King, Crown Prince Mourn Buhari

In a solemn gesture of international solidarity, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have extended heartfelt condolences to Nigeria following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In separate official statements released Monday, the Saudi monarch and crown prince expressed their sympathy to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the people of Nigeria, and the family of the late statesman.

“Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Federal Republic of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement read.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the president, the Nigerian people, and the family of the deceased.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as Prime Minister of the Kingdom, echoed the sentiments in a separate message.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Federal Republic of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.

“HRH the Crown Prince expressed deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the president, the Nigerian people, and the family of the deceased.”

Muhammadu Buhari passed away on Sunday at the age of 82 while receiving medical care in the United Kingdom.

He served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023 and was widely regarded for strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, particularly in religious cooperation, counterterrorism initiatives, and oil and trade relations.

Buhari’s body is expected to arrive today at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Daura according to Islamic burial rites.

The Saudi leaders’ public expression of condolence underscores the enduring bilateral relationship between Riyadh and Abuja, built on mutual respect and shared strategic interests.