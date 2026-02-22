Saudi Founding Day: Rep Felicitates With Saudi Ambassador

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Saidu Abdullahi, has congratulated the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Ambassador Yousef Mohammed Albalawi, on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day.

In a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker, who represents Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described Saudi Founding Day as a reminder of the vision, courage, and statesmanship of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

Abdullahi noted that the Imam’s leadership laid the enduring foundations of a kingdom that has become a symbol of unity, stability, and purposeful governance.

He emphasised that the celebration reflects heritage, identity, and values that continue to shape the Kingdom’s progress.

The lawmaker commended Ambassador Albalawi for his distinguished representation and commitment to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and constructive engagement between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

He observed that the Ambassador’s leadership and diplomatic approach have fostered goodwill and deepened people-to-people relations.

Abdullahi further praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its consistent commitment to peace, development, and humanitarian ideals, as well as its respected role within the Islamic world and the international community.

He stated:

“As a legislator and as one who enjoys a cordial personal relationship with His Excellency, I deeply appreciate Ambassador Albalawi’s distinguished representation of his country and his personal commitment to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and constructive engagement. His leadership and diplomatic approach have continued to foster goodwill and deepen people-to-people relations.

I also commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its consistent commitment to peace, development, and humanitarian ideals, as well as its respected role within the Islamic world and the international community. These accomplishments reflect a nation firmly rooted in its history while confidently advancing toward the future.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish His Excellency, Ambassador Yousef Mohammed Albalawi, the leadership of the Kingdom, and its people continued peace, unity, and prosperity as Saudi Arabia marks this historic milestone.”