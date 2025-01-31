Saudi Club Sack Gerrard After 18 Months In Charge

Share

Steven Gerrard has left his role as manager of AlEttifaq by mutual consent after 18 months in charge. The former Aston Villa and Rangers boss joined the Saudi Arabian club in July 2023.

Ex-England and Liverpool midfielder Gerrard signed a two-year extension to his initial deal in January 2024, contracting him to the club until 2027. But Al-Ettifaq have won just five of their 17 league matches this season, leaving them five points above the relegation zone.

“Football is unpredictable and sometimes things don’t go the way we want,” said Gerrard. “However, I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season.

“From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture.

“Overall I have learnt a lot and it’s been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.” Al-Ettifaq club president Samer Al Misehal said Gerrard transformed the club.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned, but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term,” the president said. “He changed the club for the better and that will never be forgotten.

This decision, made with mutual respect and in agreement is in the best interest of both Steven and the club as we move forward.”

