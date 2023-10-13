New Telegraph

October 13, 2023
October 13, 2023
Saudi Arabian Minister Urges Countries To Show Love To China

Mohammed al-Jadaan, the Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia on Thursday said in order for low-income nations facing debt problems to come up with solutions as a group, they must first “love” China rather than “antagonise” it.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference in Morocco, al-Jadaan noted, “We should just show China and other creditors as much love as we can for the low-income countries who need to find solutions to their debt, instead of just antagonising them [China] and damaging the low-income countries that need our help.”

The Saudi finance minister’s comments came in response to widespread criticism over China’s investments in Africa and other money-strapped nations, a move usually labelled debt-trapping, economic dependence and prioritization of Beijing’s interest over local needs.

He added that world leaders and executives of financial institutions needed to work with China to create a “common framework” for finding solutions to the rising debt crisis among low-income countries.

“It is time we set the record straight: China stepped up when people shied away from Africa and built infrastructure in Africa,” al-Jadaan said.

“Instead of poking China, we need to appreciate that they did what they needed to do for their own interest, but that also helped other nations.”

