Saudi Arabian Govt Approves Burial Of Dantata In Medina

The Government of Saudi Arabia has granted formal approval for the burial of the late elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, in the holy city of Medina.

Dantata, who passed away in Abu Dhabi, will be transported to Medina where he will be laid to rest.

The development was announced on Sunday by Alhaji Abdullahi Junaidu, the Private Principal Secretary to the late Dantata, via his verified Facebook page.

“It has been confirmed that Aminu Alhassan Dantata will be transported from Abu Dhabi to the holy city of Madinah for his final rites. Authorities have granted the necessary approvals for the transfer, and preparations are underway for the Janazah (funeral prayer), scheduled to take place Monday morning, Insha Allah,” Junaidu stated.

He revealed that it was the long-standing wish of the late Dantata to be buried in Medina, close to the grave of his late wife.

Junaidu attributed the slight delay in finalizing the burial arrangements to weekend non-working hours.