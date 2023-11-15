Saudi Arabia: Why We Cancelled Visas Of 264 Nigerians

…says action not limited to Nigerians only

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has thrown more light on the circumstances leading to the denial of visas to 264 Nigerians on Monday at the Jeddah Airport as they were travelling to the country.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja on Wednesday said that the passengers on board Air Peace were denied entry and subsequently deported to their initial destinations because they didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom.

In addition, the Embassy said, the affected travellers submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

A short statement from the Embassy read as follows: “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and Social Media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

The passengers who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

“The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors. Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior to departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

“This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria had on Tuesday, said it had commenced an investigation into the visa cancellation and deportation saga.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement made available to journalists, said it was “investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.”

Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said the probe became necessary so that actions that could impact negatively on the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future.