Saudi Arabia To Invest In Nigeria’s Refineries

The Saudi Arabian government has revealed its plans to invest in the renovation of Nigeria’s refineries and to continue the government’s foreign currency reforms.

The Arabian Government made this known when its Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman spoke during a private meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Riyadh, outside the Saudi-Africa Summit.

Speaking at the summit, Prince bin Salman said the Saudi government would provide a sizeable foreign exchange deposit to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing reforms of foreign exchange regulation and increase Nigeria’s forex liquidity.

President Tinubu’s economic reforms have received applause from the Saudi Prince, who also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting them and ensuring that Nigeria benefits fully from them.

He claims that Saudi Arabia is keen for Nigeria to prosper under President Bola Tinubu and reach its full potential as the continent’s economic powerhouse.

In addition to this, Prince bin Salman mentioned Saudi Arabia’s interest in investing in Nigeria’s renewable energy and agricultural sectors to support the latter’s efforts to achieve food and energy security.

The Crown Prince made a suggestion that Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state-owned oil corporation, will spearhead the refinery investments in Nigeria, with a two- to three-year timeline for completion.

Additionally, the crown prince thanked Nigeria for its support of and involvement in OPEC+.

In addition to thanking the Saudi leader for the suggested investments, President Tinubu promised that Nigeria will maintain prudent administration and control. The two leaders committed to collaborating over the following six months to create a thorough plan and roadmap for achieving the decided-upon investments and results.

Additionally, in order to lessen terrorism, illegal immigration, and other crises, not only in Nigeria but also throughout West Africa and the Sahel region, President Tinubu and the Crown Prince discussed the necessity of stepping up security cooperation.

The two presidents decided to expand their bilateral ties while also talking about the current sociocultural and economic collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.