Saudi Arabia Steal Late Draw Against Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were denied their first victory in friendly matches in about 10 years after Mohamed Kanno’s stoppage-time free-kick goal sealed a 2-2 draw for Saudi Arabia in Portugal on Friday. In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabia took the lead in the 60th minute thanks to a mistake by Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who accidentally helped a free kick into his own net.

Nigeria was saved from further trouble when VAR ruled out a penalty in the 69th minute. In the 73rd minute, Victor Boniface scored his first international goal af- ter a fantastic run from the left flank, assisted by substitutes Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.

In the 81st minute, Iheanacho scored a beautiful curling shot from inside the box, putting Nigeria ahead. However, Saudi Arabia managed to equalize in stoppage time with a free kick from the edge of the goal area. Nigeria missed several opportunities to score in the first half.

Alex Iwobi’s shot was deflected for a corner, while Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface both missed chances to score. Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman also missed chances to score. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s biggest chance came in the 37th minute, but Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made an excellent save.

Osimhen was replaced by Terem Moffi in the 55th minute due to injury. The Super Eagles will play a second friendly against Mozambique on Monday at the same venue as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe next month.