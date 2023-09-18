Saudi Arabia Ready To Expand Work With Iran In Petrochemical Industry

“Iran has made considerable progress in the field of new technologies in the petrochemical industry, and we are interested in having cooperation,” Al-Anazi added.

The 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment, commonly known as the IranPlast International Exhibition, kicked off here on Sunday.

The exhibition seeks to provide a basis for the prosperity of the domestic plastic industry market and facilitate the global marketing process and the presence of this part of the country’s industry in the world markets.

According to Farid Dousti, exhibition director, 560 domestic and 210 foreign companies have participated in the exhibition, which will run through September 20.

IranPlast International Exhibition will also include 20 expert-level sessions as well as training and specialized workshops, he added.