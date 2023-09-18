Saudi Arabia Ready To Expand Work With Iran In Petrochemical Industry

Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi has said that his country is ready to expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the petrochemical industry.
Al-Anazi made the remarks on Monday while visiting the 17th edition of the IranPlast International Exhibition in Tehran.
Referring to the common cooperation capacities between Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) company and the Iranian petrochemical companies, the Saudi envoy expressed hope that the two countries’ related organizations and companies will arrange meetings in this regard.
“Iran has made considerable progress in the field of new technologies in the petrochemical industry, and we are interested in having cooperation,” Al-Anazi added.
The 17th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment, commonly known as the IranPlast International Exhibition, kicked off here on Sunday.
The exhibition seeks to provide a basis for the prosperity of the domestic plastic industry market and facilitate the global marketing process and the presence of this part of the country’s industry in the world markets.
According to Farid Dousti, exhibition director, 560 domestic and 210 foreign companies have participated in the exhibition, which will run through September 20.
IranPlast International Exhibition will also include 20 expert-level sessions as well as training and specialized workshops, he added.