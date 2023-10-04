Saudi Arabia Ranked Second Globally In Tourism

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked second globally in tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism said that the Kingdom saw a 58 per cent growth in visitor numbers during the first seven months of this year when compared to the same period in 2019.

This latest ranking reflects the Kingdom’s status as a global tourist destination with accessible travel visa procedures and diverse and high-quality destinations and activities available for travellers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Quite in keeping with the prevailing trend, Riyadh hosted World Tourism Day. from September 27-28, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further enhance its tourism industry and its position as a global leader in the field, SPA said.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb said this achievement would not have been possible without the support of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As part of its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom has poured investment into its tourism sector to attract regional and international travellers. Saudi Arabia offers an array of entertainment activities and year-round adventures, including sporting competitions, music festivals, and cultural events.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Fahd Hamidaddin, told the Arabian Travel Market earlier this year that tourism would be “the new oil” for the Kingdom.

“The world in the 1920s came to Saudi [Arabia] for oil. Now, in the 2020s, the world will come for tourism the new oil,” he commented.