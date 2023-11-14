Saudi Arabia Pro League Targets Richarlison

Tottenham forward, Richarlison has been targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs for a potential transfer in January.

According to reports with financing for the next transfer window close to being confirmed, a move for both the Brazilian and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is on the cards for Saudi Arabia clubs.

Saudi Arabia’s club’s main targets Heung-Min Son and Mohamed Salah are less likely to move mid-season but could still be signed in the future.

Richarlison, 26, has been approached by Saudi sides at the end of the summer but Spurs blocked any potential move.

However, with the striker currently out after undergoing groin surgery that stance could have changed as the player has been consequently been replaced by Brennan Johnson in Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up.

The 48-cap Brazilian international has made 11 appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

His team-mate Son has previously admitted that the number of players moving to the Middle East is “really, really interesting”.

The South Korean is contracted until 2025 and Spurs have the option to extend his deal by a further year.