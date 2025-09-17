Saudi Arabia Frees Nigerian Pilgrims Held For Drug Trafficking

Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who were detained in Jeddah for alleged drug trafficking, following weeks of high-level engagements by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the federal government.

The pilgrims, Mrs. Maryam Hussain Abdullahi, Mrs. Abdullahi Bahijja Aminu, and Mr. Abdulhamid Saddieq had been in custody for four weeks after their arrest upon arrival in Jeddah for lesser hajj on 6th August 2025.

According to NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, the release followed investigations which revealed that a syndicate operating at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) had tagged bags containing illicit drugs with the names of the unsuspecting travellers.

The subsequent probe led to the arrest of the kingpin, Mohammed Ali Abubakar (aka Bello Karama), alongside three accomplices, including airline officials: Celestina Emmanuel Yayock, Abdulbasit Adamu Sagagi, and Jazuli Kabir.

Armed with evidence proving the pilgrims’ innocence, NDLEA Chairman/CEO Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.) engaged the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) at multiple levels, resulting in the phased release of the victims one on Sunday, 14th September, and the other two on Monday, 15th September 2025.

Marwa expressed gratitude to his Saudi counterpart for upholding the NDLEA-GDNC Memorandum of Understanding on partnership and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his firm commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad.

“The biggest support of our effort on this case came from President Tinubu who is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian gets fair treatment wherever they are across the world. That is what has come to play in this case, no Nigerian should be unjustly punished for crimes they know nothing about,” Marwa said.

He also acknowledged the crucial roles played by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The NDLEA has since filed charges against the syndicate members in Nigeria.